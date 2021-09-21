NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 300 posts, details here

The New India Assurance Company Ltd will close down the registration process for NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 on September 21, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Administrative Officer posts can apply online through the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on September 1, 2021. The Phase I (objective) online examination will be conducted on October 2021 and Phase II (objective + descriptive) online exam will be conducted in November 2021. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

Click on NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD. Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held reserve for any other examination or selection.