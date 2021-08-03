Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NID M.Des final result declared at admissions.nid.edu

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:06 PM IST
NID M.Des final result declared at https://admissions.nid.edu/

The National Institute of Design has declared the NID DAT 2021 final result for MDes on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the test can check their results by logging in on admission.nid.edu by using their credentials.

Direct link to check the M.Des final result

How To Check NID M.Des final result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID admissions at admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view M.Des. Final Result’

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the result for future reference

The Master of Design M.Des. is a two and a half year Programme offered at its campuses in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Gandhi Nagar.

