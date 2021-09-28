Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIELIT invites applications to recruit resource persons

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to recruit resource persons. The application forms are available on the official website of NIELIT, nielit.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is October 8.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Apply online

NIELIT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Sr. Resource Person (Programming - .Net): 1 post
  • Resource Person (Programming -.Net): 2 posts
  • Chief Resource Person (PHP with Drupal Domain): 1 post
  • Jr. Resource Person (Programming PHP): 1 post

After selection, candidates will be posted at NIELIT Bhawan, Sector-8, Dwarka, Delhi-110077. Candidates will be recruited initially for a period of one year. Contract period may further be extended based on the performance & requirements, NIELIT has said.

Candidates with B.E / B. Tech (Computer Science/IT)/ M.E /M. Tech. (Computer Science /IT)/M.S. (Computer Science /IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer  Science/IT)/ MCA/ DOEACC ‘B Level’ / DOEACC ‘C Level’ are eligible to apply.

Job details

