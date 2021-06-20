Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NIELIT STQC vacancy revised, application reopens for scientist posts
employment news

NIELIT STQC vacancy revised, application reopens for scientist posts

NIELIT has revised the vacancies and reopened the applications for the post of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientific Assistant ‘A’ in STQC.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:42 PM IST
NIELIT: The application for NIELIT scientist posts is underway and the last day to apply is July 9 (5:30 pm).(HT File)

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has revised the vacancies and reopened the applications for the post of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientific Assistant ‘A’ in the Standardisation Testing & Quality Certification Directorate (STQC).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIELIT.

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is July 9 (5:30 pm).

Earlier, applicants who could not complete their applications or pay the application fee earlier i.e before the earlier closing date of receiving applications (31/12/2020) can complete their applications and pay the fee by closing date July 9.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications along with the fee need not to apply again.

Earlier the recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up 49 vacancies in the department now as per the revised notification the number of vacancies has been increased up to 81.

Vacancy details:

Scientist ‘B’: 18

Scientific Assistant ‘A’: 63

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the above-mentioned vacancies is 30 years as of December 31, 2020.

Selection Process: For the post of Scientist ‘B’ will be based on the combined performance of the candidates both in the written examination and in the interview. Interviews for the post of Scientist ‘B’ shall be conducted only at Delhi. The weightage of marks for written examination and interview will be in the ratio of 85:15.

Only shortlisted candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be called for an interview.

For the post of Scientific Assistant ‘, A’ selection will be on the basis of a written test only.

Candidate are advised to check the notification on the official website of NELIT at https://nielit.gov.in/recruitments

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scientists job application
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP