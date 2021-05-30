NISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for Scientific Officer D & Scientific Officer C

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Institute Of Science Education And Research (NISER) has invited application from Indian citizens for the position of ‘Scientific Officer ‘D’ & Scientific Officer ‘C’ in the Centre for Medical and Radiation Physics.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 03:59 PM IST
NISER Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NISER.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NISER.

The last date to apply is June 10

Vacancy details :

For Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics) - 01

For Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics) - 03

For Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics)- 01

For Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Radiation Biology/Medical Physics/Nuclear

Medicine)-01

Age limit as on May 5, 2021:

For the post of Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics) and Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics) age limit is 40 years.

For the post of Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics) and Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Radiation Biology/Medical Physics/Nuclear age limit is 36 years

Educational qualification :

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Medical Physics): Candidate should be Ph.D. (Physics/Medical Physics) with M.Sc in Medical Physics/Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics.

Scientific Officer ‘D’ (Physics): Candidate should be Ph.D. in Experimental Nuclear or Particle Physics

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Electronics): Candidates should be B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics or Communication Engineering or Instrumentation.

Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Radiation Biology/Medical Physics/NuclearMedicine): Candidate should be M.Sc in Radiation Biology or M.Sc in Medical Physics or M.Sc in Life sciences with biological effects of radiation as part of the course or M.Sc in nuclear medicine or Post-MSc (Physics) Diploma in Radiological Physics.

Candidates are advised to check the pay scale, experience, educational qualification and other details on the official website of NISER.

