NIT Agartala has invited applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website nita.ac.in and the deadline for submission of the forms is September 30.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
NIT Agartala invites applications for various non-teaching posts

NIT Agartala recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Deputy registrar: 4 posts
  • Deputy librarian: 1 post
  • Assistant registrar: 2 posts
  • Assistant librarian: 1 post
  • Executive engineer-civil: 1 post
  • Senior medical officer: 1 post
  • Medical officer: 2 posts
  • Student activity and sports officer: 2 posts
  • Scientific technical officer: 3 posts
  • Superintendent: 5 posts
  • Personal assistant: 1 post
  • Technical assistant: 7 posts
  • Assistant engineer-civil: 2 posts
  • Assistant engineer-civil/electrical: 4 posts
  • Junior engineer-civil/electrical: 7 posts
  • Library and information assistant: 5 posts
  • SAS assistant: 2 posts
  • Pharmacist: 1 post
  • Office attendant/ lab attendant: 11 posts
  • Junior assistant: 10 posts
  • Senior assistant: 6 posts
  • Technician: 18 posts
  • Senior technician: 9 posts

nit agartala recruitment
