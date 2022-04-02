NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Faculty posts, details here

National Institute of Technology, Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT Delhi on nitdelhi.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The portal shall be live for filling up of application from publishing of the advertisements in the employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Group A: 3 Posts

Group B: 11 Posts

Group C: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for UR/ OBC/ EWS candidates and ₹500/- for SC/ ST candidates is applicable. There shall be no fee for PwD/ women candidates. The application fee shall be non-refundable in all cases.

Other Details

Applicants shall upload photograph, signature, self-attested copies of essential qualification, experience, date of birth, caste certificate, PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIT Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}