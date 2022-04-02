Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIT, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 Faculty posts, details here

NIT, Delhi will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Faculty posts through the official site of NIT Delhi on nitdelhi.ac.in.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Technology, Delhi has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT Delhi on nitdelhi.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 27 posts in the organisation. 

The portal shall be live for filling up of application from publishing of the advertisements in the employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Group A: 3 Posts
  • Group B: 11 Posts
  • Group C: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for UR/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 500/- for SC/ ST candidates is applicable. There shall be no fee for PwD/ women candidates. The application fee shall be non-refundable in all cases. 

Other Details 

Applicants shall upload photograph, signature, self-attested copies of essential qualification, experience, date of birth, caste certificate, PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIT Delhi. 

