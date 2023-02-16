NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 105 Technical Assistant & other posts

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Technical Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT at nitj.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 105 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 1, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 23 posts

Sas Assistant: 1 post

Junior Engineer: 3 posts

Senior Stenographer: 2 posts

Stenographer: 2 posts

Senior Assistant: 6 posts

Senior Technician: 13 posts

Technician: 26 posts

Junior Assistant: 13 posts

Office Attendant: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/OBC (NCL)/ EWS category is ₹1000/- and application fees for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates is ₹500/-. The application fee shall be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIT Jalandhar.

