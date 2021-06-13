NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: 55 non-teaching posts on offer, apply till July 2

NIT Silchar recruitment 2021: National Institute of Technology Silchar has invited applications for the various Non-Teaching positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NIT Silchar. Candidates have to upload all the relevant documents in the prescribed format.

Candidates have to email the scanned copy of the application form, duly signed in the prescribed format at nfapt_21@nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of <Name of the Post>:<Applicant Name>”.

At the time of written examination and interview candidates have to bring an application form duly signed along with all the relevant documents and self-attested copies of the documents.

The last date for the online submission of the application form is July 2.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies.

NIT Silchar recruitment 2021 Vacancy details:

*For the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, Junior Hindi Translator one vacancy is for each post.

*For the post of Superintendent: 7 vacancies

*For the post of Technical Assistant / SAS Assistant / Junior Engineer 37 vacancies

* For the post of Senior Assistant: 4 vacancies.

NIT Silchar recruitment 2021 method of recruitment: Registrar will be recruited through Deputation for five years or till the age of 62 whichever is earlier or as fixed by the Government of India orders issued in this regard from time to time.

For all other remaining posts including deputy registrar and assistant registrar, candidates will be selected through direct recruitment.

For educational qualification, age limit and other details visit the official website of NIT Silchar.