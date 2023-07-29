National Institute of Technology Silchar has invited applications for the post of 109 Non-Teaching posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the online applictaion form is August 8.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Non-Teaching posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for the submission of the hard copy of the applictaion form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nits.ac.in.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Non-Teaching posts.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for General/OBC candidates. For SC/ST/PWD candidates the applictaion fee is ₹500.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nits.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the recruitment tab

Click on the “Application portal for recruitment of various Non-Teaching positions in National Institute of Technology Silchar, 2023”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website or here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON