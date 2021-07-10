NITI Aayog to recruit engineers, doctors, others in flexi pool; 9 vacancies

Government think tank, NITI Aayog, has invited applications from postgraduates, MBBS, graduate engineers, PG diploma holders in management and those who have passed in sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institute of Engineers (India) to fill 9 positions in associate and senior associate posts.

These positions will be filled in the NITI Aayog's flexi pool which was created with a maximum capacity of 54 posts to bring in outside expertise and for undertaking special projects or studies.

The senior associates will be part of teams that work in energy (modelling), monitoring and evaluation (poshan abhiyan or national nutrition mission), project appraisal and skill development.

The associates will work in areas like higher education, labour and employment, urban development (Water, waste, air quality management), policy and programme management (national nutrition mission) and strategic economic dialogue.

Senior associates should have minimum 5 years' of work experience and associates should have minimum 3 years' work experience in formulation, appraisal, execution/ implementation, research, monitoring and evaluation of policy, programme or projects.

The candidates will be recruited on deputation or contract which will be for a period of 3 years.

The associates and senior associates will be building consensus among stake holders and advocacy towards reforms in the relevant field along with assisting in taking forward the policy programmes and managing the policy research, the think tank has said.

They will be assisting in analysing and providing inputs in respect of various cabinet notes and any other issues received from line ministries. They will also be assisting in liasing, developing and maintaining working relations with other divisions, line ministries, state governments and union territories to foster cooperative federalism, it has added.

The monthly remuneration for senior associates is ₹1,25,000 and for associates it is ₹1,05,000.

