NITTTR Chandigarh recruitment 2023: Apply for MTS and other posts till Nov 17

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh has invited online applications for the posts of Junior System Engineer, Accounts Officer, Senior Production Assistant, Personal Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 17. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nitttrchd.ac.in.

NITTTR Chandigarh recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior System Engineer, Accounts Officer, Senior Production Assistant, 7 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant, and 19 vacancy is for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

NITTTR Chandigarh recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years for the post of Junior System Engineer, Senior Production Assistant, Personal Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff. For the post of Accounts Officer, the upper age limit is 40 years.

NITTTR Chandigarh recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nitttrchd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Advertisement for the recruitment of non-teaching posts against Advt. No. 227/2023. [Hindi] [English] [General Instructions] [Apply Online]”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

