NLC recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 industrial trainee vacancies

The application process to fill 56 vacancies of Industrial Trainee ( Finance ) in NLC India Limited is underway. The last date to apply online is November 22. Interested candidates can check the notifications on the official website of NLC and apply for the same at nlcindia.in.

NLC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies out of which 24 vacancies are for Neyveli Units, 7 vacancies are for Corporate Office, 3 vacancies are for Barsingsar Project, 6 vacancies are for NTPL / Tuticorin, 5 vacancies are for NUPPL, Kanpur, 2 vacancies are for Regional Office / Chennai, 2 vacancies are for Regional Office / Chennai - Commercial, 2 vacancies are for Regional Office / New Delhi, 4 vacancies are for Talabira Project and 1 vacancy is for South Pahwara - Dumka.

NLC recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the Unreserved and EWS candidates is 28 years, 31 years for the OBC category, and 33 years for SC/ST category.

Here is the direct link to apply.

NLC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NLC at www.nlc india.in.

On the Homepage click on the career tab.

Click on the apply online link given against Advt.No. 7/2021.

Register your self fill the application form.

Upload all the relevant documents.

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification below.