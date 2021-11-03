Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NLC recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 industrial trainee vacancies
employment news

NLC recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 industrial trainee vacancies

NLC recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 vacancies of Industrial Trainee ( Finance), check details here.
 NLC recruitment 2021: Apply for 56 vacancies of Industrial Trainee ( Finance)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 56 vacancies of Industrial Trainee ( Finance ) in NLC India Limited is underway. The last date to apply online is November 22. Interested candidates can check the notifications on the official website of NLC and apply for the same at nlcindia.in.

NLC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies out of which 24 vacancies are for Neyveli Units, 7 vacancies are for Corporate Office, 3 vacancies are for Barsingsar Project, 6 vacancies are for NTPL / Tuticorin, 5 vacancies are for NUPPL, Kanpur, 2 vacancies are for Regional Office / Chennai, 2 vacancies are for Regional Office / Chennai - Commercial, 2 vacancies are for Regional Office / New Delhi, 4 vacancies are for Talabira Project and 1 vacancy is for South Pahwara - Dumka.

NLC recruitment age limit: The maximum age for the Unreserved and EWS candidates is 28 years, 31 years for the OBC category, and 33 years for SC/ST category.

Here is the direct link to apply.

RELATED STORIES

NLC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NLC at www.nlc india.in.

On the Homepage click on the career tab.

Click on the apply online link given against Advt.No. 7/2021.

Register your self fill the application form.

Upload all the relevant documents.

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification below.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nlc nlc india ltd recruitment nlc india limited
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for management trainee posts from today

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021 released, download link here 

Airports Authority of India (AAI) offers graduate, diploma apprenticeship

ITBP Specialist Doctors Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 20 posts 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP