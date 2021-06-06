NMDC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 manager and other posts

NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC has invited applications from candidates for its upcoming Tokisud North Coal Mine, Hazaribagh District, Jharkhand State. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of NMDC at nmdc.co.in.

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 16. This recruitment drive will fill 21 vacancies in the organization.

Name of the posts: Deputy General Manager; Asst. General Manager; Senior Manager; Manager; Deputy Manager; Junior Officer; Shot Firer.

Age limit: For the post of Deputy General 52 years

For the post of Asst. General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager 45 years

For the post of Junior officer 35 years

For the post of Shot Firer 30 years.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an application fee for Executive Grade Posts ₹250 for Supervisory Grade Posts and ₹150 for Workman Grade Posts.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying Application Fee.

Selection process: For the Post of Executives Grade candidates would be selected through interviews.

For the Post of Supervisors and Non-Executives, the mode of selection will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test for Supervisors, and for the post of NonExecutive, the mode of selection will be Written Test and Skill Test.

For educational qualification, experience and pay scale check the notification on the official website of NMDC at https://www.nmdc.co.in/careers/