North Central Railway to recruit for 29 PGT, TGT and PRT posts, details here

North Central Railway has invited applications for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. Eligible candidates can apply offline by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned on the official notice. This recruitment drive will fill up 29 posts in the organization.

(Representative image)

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 8, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 8, 2023

Interview list: July 17, 2023

Interview date for PGT, TGT and PRT: July 19, 2023, July 20, 2023 and July 21 to July 22, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Lecturer (PGT): 10 posts

Assistant Teacher (TGT): 9 posts

Primary Teacher (PRT): 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Where to send applications

The application form along with the duly attested photostat copies should read the Principal, North Central Railway College, Tundla, District Firozabad, Pin – 283204, UP before the last date. The interview will be conducted in Principal’s Chamber, NCR College, Tundla- 14. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCR.

