North Eastern Railway to recruit 20 Jr. Technical Associate posts

North Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NER on ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process was started on June 22 and will end on July 5, 2022.

Preference shall be given to the GATE qualified candidates. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Jr. Tech Assoc (Works): 15 Posts

Jr. Tech Assoc (Elect/ TRD): 2 Posts

Jr. Tech Assoc (Signal): 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit given on Detailed Notification.

Selection process

The selection process will comprise of GATE percentile/ qualification of 55 marks, experience of 30 marks and personality/ intelligence/ interview of 15 marks.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees. ₹400/- will be refunded to those who will actually appear in Personality/Intelligence Test, after deducting Bank charges. ₹250/- will be refunded to those who actually appear in the Personality/Intelligence Test after deducting Bank charges.

