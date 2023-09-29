Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Northern Coalfields Limited to recruit for 1140 apprentice posts, registration begins on October 5

HT Education Desk
Sep 29, 2023

Northern Coalfields Limited will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. The registration will begin on October 5, 2023.

Northern Coalfields Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCL at nclcil.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1140 posts in the organization.

Northern Coalfields Limited to recruit 1140 Apprentice posts

The registration process will begin on October 5 and will end on October 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Electronic Mechanic: 13 posts
  • Electrician: 370 posts
  • Fitter: 543 posts
  • Welder: 155 posts
  • Motor Mechanic: 47 posts
  • Auto Electrician: 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above should have passed their ITI Course (NCVT/SCVT Trade Certificate) from any institute which is functional within the Uttar Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh State. The age limit should be between 18 to 26 years as on August 31, 2023.

Candidates possessing higher qualification over the prescribed qualification shall not be considered eligible for the above notified positions.

Selection Process

Selection of applying candidates for their engagement as Trade Apprentices would be based on the merit drawn on the basis of scores whereas, the scores of applying candidates will be calculated by averaging of percentage marks obtained in qualifying examination (ITI Trade test) and Matriculation by each respective applying individual candidate in respect of their post applied. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCL.

