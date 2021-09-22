Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 vacancies for apprentices
employment news

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 vacancies for apprentices

Northern Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3093 vacancies of Apprentices, check details here 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Northern Railway Recruitment: Apply for 3093 vacancies of Apprentices(Rajkumar)

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 20.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org.

Northern Railway Recruitment: The candidates should be between the age of of 15 to 24 years as on October 20.

Northern Railway Recruitment: The candidates have to pay 100 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

Northern Railway recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell at http://www.rrcnr.org/

On the homepage click on the link that reads,

"Engagement of Act Apprentice" ONLINE Application

Register yourself

Candidates will get a password on their email ID or mobile number

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrc northern railway recruitment rrc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DSSSB answer keys 2021 released for exams held on September 10, 11, 13 and 14

DEE Assam Teachers Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 9354 vacancies

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 513 Non Executive posts on iocl.com

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 269 posts 
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP