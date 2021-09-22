Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3093 vacancies for apprentices

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of apprentices. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is October 20.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org.

Northern Railway Recruitment: The candidates should be between the age of of 15 to 24 years as on October 20.

Northern Railway Recruitment: The candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee.

Here is the direct link to apply

Northern Railway recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell at http://www.rrcnr.org/

On the homepage click on the link that reads,

"Engagement of Act Apprentice" ONLINE Application

Register yourself

Candidates will get a password on their email ID or mobile number

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form