Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 93 Senior Technical Associate posts at nr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Northern Railways at nr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 93 Senior Technical Associate posts (Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 93 posts in the organization. The registration process was started on August 11 and will end on August 28, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

STA (Civil): 60 posts

STA (Electrical): 20 posts

STA (Signal and Telecom): 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Screening and shortlisting

Candidate will be shortlisted and called for screening and verification of original documents on the basis of ‘GATE score’ obtained in any one of the GATE examinations conducted in preceding 05 years (i.e. between the year 2019 and 2023) in the ratio 1:1 to the number of vacancies in Senior Technical Associate (Civil/Elec./S&T) category (specific time period after which actual score is taken).

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. The payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as a part of online applications process.