NPCC to recruit 10 site engineers, junior engineers

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) has invited applications to recruit five site engineers (civil) and five junior engineers (civil) on contract basis for a period of one year for various construction works in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh under central zone.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The NPCC will conduct a walk-in interview on October 7 for the selection of engineers.

Candidates with Bachelor in Engineering qualification with 60% marks are eligible for site engineer post and those who have diploma in engineering qualification with 60% marks are eligible for junior engineer post.

Candidates also need to have post-qualification work experience, the details of which are given in the job notice.

“Interested and eligible candidates may appear on October 7 along with original and attested copies of documents in support of eligibility criteria with detailed. The walk-in interview will be held on October 7 on 10.30 am onwards at NPCC limited, H No. 201 and 202, Mittal Avenue, back side of TATA motors, near magneto mall, labhandih, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492001,” the NPCC has informed candidates.

Candidates should carry RT PCR negative test report done within 72 hours. Candidates who have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed to interview without the RT PCR test, the NPCC has said.

