NPCIL recruitment 2022: 243 Scientific Assistants and other posts on offer

Updated on Dec 05, 2022 06:38 PM IST

Apply for 243 Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees and other posts.

NPCIL recruitment 2022: 243 Scientific Assistants and other posts on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited applications for 243 Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical, Assistant Grade-1 and Steno Grade-1 Posts. The application process will commence from December 6 and the deadline for the submission of application form is January 5. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 243 Scientific Assistants, Stipendiary Trainees, Paramedical, Assistant Grade-1 and Steno Grade-1 Posts at Kakrapar Gujarat Site.

NPCIL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.npcilcareers.co.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

