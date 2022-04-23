Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NSUT University recruitment: Apply for Professor and other posts

NSUT has invited application for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor.
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 12:52 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Netaji Subash University of Technology has invited application for the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor in various departments of NSUT. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application process is May 13. However, the last date for the submission of hard copy of application form along with all the relevant documents is May 30.

NSUT University recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 152 vacancies out of which, 102 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 38 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, and 12 vacancies are for the post of Professor.

NSUT University recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for the post of Professor is 55 years and for the post of Associate Professor is 50 years and 35 years for the post of Assistant professor.

NSUT University recruitment application fee: The application fee is 2000 for general/ OBC and EWS category. For SC/ST and PwD category the application fee is 1000.

NSUT University recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can submit the application form online through the official website of NSUT at www.nsit.ac.in by May 13.

After the online submission of the application form candidates have to send the hard copy of the application form along with the relevant documents to the following address:

The Registrar,

Netaji Subhas University of Technology,

Azad Hind Fauj Marg, Sector-3, Dwarka,

New Delhi- 110078

Candidates can read the detailed notification here

 

 

 

 

 

