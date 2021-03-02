Home / Education / Employment News / NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link
NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link

NTA UGC NET December 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:28 AM IST
NTA UGC NET December 2020.

NTA UGC NET December 2020: The online registration process for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle will end on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. However, the last date to pay the application fee is March 3, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to 17, 2021.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of 1000, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL category need to pay 500.

For candidates coming from the reserved category, the registration fee is 250.

