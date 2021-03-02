NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today, here's direct link

NTA UGC NET December 2020: The online registration process for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle will end on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. However, the last date to pay the application fee is March 3, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to 17, 2021.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL category need to pay ₹500.

For candidates coming from the reserved category, the registration fee is ₹250.

