NTPC Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 35 executive posts ends today

NTPC Limited will close down the registration process for 35 Executive and Specialist post today. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:51 PM IST
NTPC Limited will close down the registration process for Executive and Specialist posts on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net. The application window was opened on April 1, 2021.

NTPC will fill executive and specialist posts in the areas of Safety, IT and Solar PV on fixed term basis for a period of 3 years. Candidates should possess engineering degree to apply for all the posts. To apply for the posts, check the steps given below.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NTPC Careers on ntpccareers.net.

• Click on NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Executive and Specialist posts link available on the page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply link.

• Select the functional area and click on submit.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details asked in the page.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of 300/-. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

