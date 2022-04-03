NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy notification for 55 posts; Check eligibility

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for 55 Executive posts on fixed term basis. The last date to apply on careers.ntpc.co.in is April 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The posts are: Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) (50), Executive (Operations – Power Trading) (4), Executive (BD – Power Trading) (1).

For Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant – O&M) posts, a degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics or Instrumentation Engineering with at least 60% marks is needed. In addition, at least two years of work experience is required.

For Executive (Operations – Power Trading) posts, an Electrical or Mechanical Engineering degree with 60% marks and three years of work experience in relevant fields is needed.

For the Executive (BD – Power Trading) post, candidates with a degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks and work experience of three years is required.

The upper age limit for all the posts is 35 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here for the notification.

Click here to apply.