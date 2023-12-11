NTPC recruitment 2023: Apply for 114 vacancies from December 12 at careers.ntpc.co.in

NTPC Mining Limited will begin the application process for 114 posts of Mining Overman, Magzine Incharge, Mechanical supervisor and other posts on December 12. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 31. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 114 vacancies of Mining Overman, Mechanical Supervisor, Electrical Supervisor and other posts.

Vacancy details:

Mining Overman: 52

Magazine Incharge: 7

Mechanical Supervisor: 21

Electrical Supervisor: 13

Vocational Training Instructor: 3

Junior Mining Surveyor: 11

Mining Sirdar: 7

NTPC recruitment 2023 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NTPC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by a skill test.

NTPC recruitment 2023 application fee: The candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay ₹300 as an application fee. The SC/ST/XSM category/Land Oustee and female candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

NTPC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at careers.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Next, click on the apply link for “NTPC Mining Limited- Recruitment of experienced persons in coal mining. Applications start date 12.12.2023”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details here.

