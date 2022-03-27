NTPC recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies of Executive at www.ntpc.co.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the post of Executive( Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), Executive( Operations- Power Trading), and Executive( BD Power Trading).
Published on Mar 27, 2022 11:35 AM IST
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the post of Executive( Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), Executive( Operations- Power Trading), and Executive( BD Power Trading). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 8.

NTPC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies pout of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Executive( Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), 4 vacancies are for the post of Executive( Operations- Power Trading), and 1 vacancy is for the post of Executive( BD Power Trading).

NTPC recruitment application fee: The application fee is 300 for General/OBC and EWS candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

NTPC recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 35 years.

Direct link to apply

NTPC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC at www.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career page

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Notification below:

