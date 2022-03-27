NTPC recruitment: Apply for 55 vacancies of Executive at www.ntpc.co.in

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the post of Executive( Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), Executive( Operations- Power Trading), and Executive( BD Power Trading). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NTPC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies pout of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Executive( Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M), 4 vacancies are for the post of Executive( Operations- Power Trading), and 1 vacancy is for the post of Executive( BD Power Trading).

NTPC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for General/OBC and EWS candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

NTPC recruitment age limit: Candidates age should not be more than 35 years.

<strong>Direct link to apply</strong>

NTPC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC at www.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career page

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Notification below: