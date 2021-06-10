NTPC Recruitment: Last day to apply for 280 engineering executive trainees

NTPC Recruitment: The application process for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainees at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will close on Thursday, June 10. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of NTPC at https://www.ntpccareers.net/

This recruitment drive is to fill up 280 vacancies; out of which 98 posts are of Electrical, 126 for Mechanical, and 56 for Electronics/Instrumentation trainee posts.

Age limit for NTPC Recruitment: The upper age limit for the General and EWS category is 27 as of the last date of application. For other category there is age relaxation as per the government rules.

Application fee for NTPC Recruitment: Candidates from the General, EWS, OBC category have to pay ₹300 as application fee. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/XMScatagoury and females are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Selection process for NTPC Recruitment: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2021performace and GATE 2021 marks are valid for EET-2021 requirement.

How to apply for this NTPC Recruitment:

Visit the official website of NTPC

On the home page find the link which says Recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 through GATE 2021, Last date for online application- 10.06.2021

Click on apply online

Fill in the desired discipline and all the required details

Upload your document

Pay your application fee

Submit your application form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply after checking the notification on the official website.

NTPC Recruitment(NTPC)