Nuclear Fuel Complex to recruit graduate engineers as Technical Officers

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hyderabad, a unit of Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications from B.E. and B.Tech engineers to fill 12 vacant positions in Technical Officer post. The last date for submission of application is August 21. The application forms are available on the official website nfc.gov.in.

Applicants should have minimum 4 years of relevant work experience.

Details of the recruitment is given in this weekly edition of the Employment Newspaper (July 31 to August 6).

"The selected candidates, on appointment, are liable to serve in any of the other units of NFC which are Zirconium Complex Pazhayakayal, Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu and NFC Kota, Rawatbhata, Rajasthan and any of the units of the Department of Atomic Energy located in different parts of the country," the official job notification reads.

