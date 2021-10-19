Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Odisha: OPSC announces recruitment of education service officers, check details
employment news

Odisha: OPSC announces recruitment of education service officers, check details

OPSC has announced to recruit 160 education service officers. The registration process will commence on November 12. 
Odisha: OPSC announces recruitment of education service officers, check details
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the recruitment of education service officers in group B under school and mass education department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from November 12 onwards. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is December 10.

“The posts are temporary and likely to be made permanent,” the Commission has said in the job notice.

A total of 160 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Candidates with bachelor’s degree in arts, science, commerce with master’s degree in Education or master’s degree in arts, science or commerce with bachelor’s degree in education or integrated BA (honors), B.Ed. or BSc (honours), B.Ed. from a regional college of education with master’s degree in arts or science are eligible for the post. Candidates should have basic knowledge in computer application. Candidates should also be between 21 and 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates will be selected through a written test and interview. The written exam will be held at Cuttack. Candidates who secure minimum qualifying marks in the written exam as fixed by the Commission, will be called to appear in the interview which will be of 150 marks.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc opsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in banks

IBPS PO Recruitment notification out for 4135 vacancies at ibps.in  

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Notification released, registration begins October 20

RIICO recruitment: 217 vacancies for junior assistant and other posts on offer
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP