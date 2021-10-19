Odisha: OPSC announces recruitment of education service officers, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the recruitment of education service officers in group B under school and mass education department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from November 12 onwards. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is December 10.

“The posts are temporary and likely to be made permanent,” the Commission has said in the job notice.

A total of 160 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with bachelor’s degree in arts, science, commerce with master’s degree in Education or master’s degree in arts, science or commerce with bachelor’s degree in education or integrated BA (honors), B.Ed. or BSc (honours), B.Ed. from a regional college of education with master’s degree in arts or science are eligible for the post. Candidates should have basic knowledge in computer application. Candidates should also be between 21 and 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates will be selected through a written test and interview. The written exam will be held at Cuttack. Candidates who secure minimum qualifying marks in the written exam as fixed by the Commission, will be called to appear in the interview which will be of 150 marks.

