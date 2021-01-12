Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 392 group A, B posts
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 392 vacancies for group A and B posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Odisha Civil Service Recruitment 2021 on or before 18 February 2021 on www.opsconline.gov.in. The preliminary exam will be held on February 24, 2021.
Detail of Vacancies:
Category 1
Odisha Administrative Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 137 Posts
Odisha Police Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 06 Posts
Odisha Finance Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 104 Posts
Category 2
Odisha Cooperative Service, (Group-B) - 08 Posts
Odisha Revenue Service (Group-B) - 74 Posts
Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service(Group-B) - 63 Posts
Age Limit: 21 years - 32 years.
Educational Qualification: Applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline.