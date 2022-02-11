Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Oil India recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 vacancies at oil-india.com
employment news

Oil India recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 vacancies at oil-india.com

Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment at various posts at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. Apply till February 25.
Oil India recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 vacancies at oil-india.com
Published on Feb 11, 2022 07:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Oil India recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications to fill 62 grade III and grade V vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is February 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Oil Inda at oil-india.com.

Oil India recruitment application fee: The application fee is 200 for the General and OBC categories. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

Oil India recruitment selection process: The selection process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), with qualifying marks of at least 40% for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and at least 50% for others.

Oil India recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the OIL at oil-india.com

On the homepage click on the Careers tab

Click on the apply online link given against the advertisement

Register your self

Fill the application form

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

candidates can check the detailed notification below: 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil oil india ltd. oil india limited recruitment process
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP