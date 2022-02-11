Oil India recruitment 2022: Apply for 62 vacancies at oil-india.com

Oil India recruitment 2022: Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications to fill 62 grade III and grade V vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is February 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Oil Inda at oil-india.com.

Oil India recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for the General and OBC categories. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

Oil India recruitment selection process: The selection process will include a Computer Based Test (CBT), with qualifying marks of at least 40% for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and at least 50% for others.

Oil India recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the OIL at oil-india.com

On the homepage click on the Careers tab

Click on the apply online link given against the advertisement

Register your self

Fill the application form

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

candidates can check the detailed notification below:

