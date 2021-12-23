Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Oil India to hold interview for contractual recruitment; check details
employment news

Oil India to hold interview for contractual recruitment; check details

The interviews will be held at OIL Hospital, Duliajan from 7 am to 11 am.
Oil India to hold interview for contractual recruitment; check details
Published on Dec 23, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Oil India Limited will hold interviews from December 27 to January 6 to recruit nurse, pharmacist, paramedical laboratory technician, paramedical hospital technician and paramedical sanitary inspectors on contract basis. The interviews will be held at OIL Hospital, Duliajan from 7 am to 11 am. 

&lt;strong&gt;Job details&lt;/strong&gt;

Oil India Limited recruitment: Vacancy details

  • Contractual Nurse: 9 posts
  • Contractual Pharmacist: 4 posts
  • Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician: 1 post
  • Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician: 9 posts
  • Contractual Paramedical Sanitary Inspector: 2 posts

Candidates should go through the official job notification for details on educational qualification, age limit and other details relevant to the job.

“The engagement will be purely on a contractual basis only. The initial period of the above contractual engagement will be for 06 (Six) months only. Further, the period of above contractual engagement may be extendable after requisite interval for subsequent period of 06 (Six) months only depending on the departmental requirement, job performance, conduct, physical fitness etc., as applicable. The total period of above contractual engagement will be maximum 12 (twelve) months only,” Oil India has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil india ltd. oil india limited
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP