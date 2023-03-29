OIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 187 Grade 3, 5 and 7 posts at oil-india.com

Oil India Limited, OIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Grade 3, Grade 5 and Grade 7 posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of OIL at oil-india.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 25, 2023.

OIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 187 Grade 3, 5 and 7 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 187 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Grade 3: 134 posts

Grade 5: 43 posts

Grade 7: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Test wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (wherever reservation is applicable) and minimum 50% marks for others. There will be no negative marking in the Computer Based Test. Final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the CBT only.

Application Fees

For General/OBC candidate(s): ₹200/- as online application fee exclusive of GST and payment gateway/bank charges. The online application fee is non-refundable. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.