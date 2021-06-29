One year stipendiary apprenticeship opportunity at Vizag Steel Plant

Vizag Steel Plant is offering one year stipendiary apprenticeship to ITI pass candidates with NCVT certificate. A total of 319 apprenticeships are on offer in computer operator and programming assistant, mechanic diesel, mechanic refrigeration and air conditioning, carpenter, electrician, welder, machinist, turner, fitter and other trades.

The application forms are available on the official website and the last date for submission of application forms is July 17. Before applying, candidates have to register at the website of National Skill Development Corporation.

“The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are not eligible,” the recruiting body has said.

The monthly stipend is ₹7700 for welder, carpenter, mechanic diesel and computer operator trades. For other trades, the monthly stipend is ₹8050.

Selection will be through a computer based test which would comprise objective type multiple choice questions. Final selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on computer based test marks. The cut off shall be 50 percentile in case of unreserved and EWS candidates, where as it is 40 percentile in case of SC, ST, OBC & PWD candidates in each segment. Candidates, in the order of merit category wise and trade wise will be offered the apprenticeship,” the recruiting organisation has notified about the selection process.

The computer based test will be held at Vishakhapatnam.