    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2623 posts at ongcindia.com, details here

    ONGC will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ongcindia.com. 

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:44 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2623 posts in the organisation.

    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2623 posts at ongcindia.com, details here
    ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 2623 posts at ongcindia.com, details here

    The registration process opened on October 16 and will close on November 6, 2025. The result will be announced on November 26, 2025.

    Eligibility Criteria

    The age limit should be between 18 to 24 years as on November 6, 2025 i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007.

    The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

    Selection Process

    The selection of apprentice will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may result in rejection of the candidature. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.

    Detailed Notification Here

    recommendedIcon
    Exam and College Guide
