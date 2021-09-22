ONGC recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 vacancies, check details here

ONGC Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 313 vacancies of the graduate trainees in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) began on September 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines through the Gate-2020 score. The last date to fill the application form is October 12. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com and apply for the same.

ONGC recruitment 2021 application fee: The candidates from the General/EWS/OBC category have to pay ₹300 as application fee. The candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD category are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age limit for the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years and for the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing) 28 years.

The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 and for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) 31 years. The age limit for the SC/ST candidate is 35 years and for the AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years. For details check the notification below

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

Click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score’

Click on New applicant

Enter Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id

Upload photograph and signature

Pay application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference