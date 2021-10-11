Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ONGC recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 313 vacancies is Oct 12
employment news

ONGC recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 313 vacancies is Oct 12

ONGC recruitment 2021: Tomorrow is the last date to apply for 313 vacancies, direct link to apply here.
ONGC recruitment 2021: Apply for 313 vacancies, check details here
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 313 vacancies of the graduate trainees in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will close on October 12. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

ONGC recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 313 vacancies of Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines through the Gate-2020 score.

ONGC recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for the ONGC recruitment 2021 is 300 for candidates from the General/EWS/OBC categories. The application fee is exempted for candidates who fall within the SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Here is the direct link to apply

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

Click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score’

Click on New applicant

Enter Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id

Upload photograph and signature

Pay application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

 

