ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts till October 10

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ONGC has invited applications for 14 Assistant Legal Advisor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 3. Candidates can apply online through the official website at ongcindia.com.

ONGC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 14 vacancies of Assistant Legal Advisor posts.

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for General/ OBC and EWS category.

ONGC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should posses graduate degree in LAW professional with 60 % marks. Moreover candidates should be practicing advocate with 3 years of experience would be preferred.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads, “ Online Registration for Recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser (E1 Level) through CLAT-2022 for LLM”

Register and fill the application

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference

