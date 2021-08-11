Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

OPSC AEE civil main exam, admit card dates announced

The main written exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (civil) in Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service under the Department of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water will be held on August 24, the state public service commission, OPSC, has notified.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The admit card for all candidates who are eligible to sit for this exam will be available August 19 onwards.

The Commission would release the list of candidates admitted to the exam along with their centre allocation on August 19.

“The candidates can familiarize themselves for appearing in the exam through the mock test link provided in the website,” the Commission has informed candidates.

The exam will be held in two sessions: paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Paper 1 would comprise questions from general studies and paper 2 would be a specialized paper of civil engineering.

On August 3, the Commission announced special recruitment drive for SC and ST category candidates in which it would fill 1586 medical officer posts in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department. The registration process will be held till August 21.

Topics
opsc
