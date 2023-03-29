Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin the online registration process for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) recruitment today, March 29. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on opsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 28.

OPSC AEE recruitment 2023 registration begins today on opsc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OPSC will fill 391 vacancies in this recruitment drive, of which 362 posts are for Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and 29 vacancies are for the Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) post.

Candidates who are between the age of 21 and 38 years can apply for these posts. The cut-off date for determining age is January 1, 2021 and age relaxation and reservation benefits will be as per government rules.

Candidates must have an Engineering degree in Civil or Mechanical Engineering, or an equivalent degree from a university or other institution recognised by the government, or they must be associate members of the Institution of Engineers of India in Civil or Mechanical to apply for these posts.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE scores (highest and valid scores in the past 3 years). After that, document verification will be carried out and candidates will be selected in the order of merit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}