OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Registration process for 80 posts to begin today

Odisha Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for Group B posts from November 26, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Director (Law) posts can apply online through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. The registration process will be conducted till December 24, 2021.

The last date for submission of registered online application is till December 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts in the organization. Candidates having bachelor's degree in Law from a recognised University and have knowledge in computer application can apply for the post.

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: How to register

To apply for the post, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

Click on Instructions to apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Apply Online link.

The name of the post will appear along with the registration link.

Fill in the details and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

