OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

Odisha Public Service Commission will release OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021 on April 23, 2021. The admit card for medical officer written examination will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. The written examination will be conducted on April 28, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in the same exam centres earlier notified by the Commission. The exam centers will remain the same except centers Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneshwar which has now been changed to Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement, GITA, Bhubaneswar.

OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

• Click on OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates for Medical Officer posts will be done on the basis of Written tests and Career Marking. Weightage of 30 percent will be given to career marking and 70 percent to the written test.