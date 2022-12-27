OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3,481 posts from today

OPSC MO Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin the application process for 3,481 Medical Officer (Group A, Junior Branch) vacancies of Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre today, December 27. Eligible candidates can apply till January 27 on opsc.gov.in.

There is no examination fee for all candidates.

Of the total 3,481 vacancies, 1,000 are for unreserved category, 224 for SEBC, 852 for Scheduled Caste Category, and 1,404 are for Scheduled Tribe.

OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022 age limit: The lower age limit for these posts is 21 years and the upper age limit is 38 years as on January 1.

The Selection for the post of Medical Officer will be based on the written test.

OPSC MO recruitemnt 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website, www.opsc.gov.in.

Next, click on Apply Online Tab.

Register and proceed to fill the application form.

Fill the form, upload all the necessary documents.

Take a printout for future reference.

