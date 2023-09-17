OPSC Medical Officers Recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 7276 MO posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Sep 17, 2023 06:30 PM IST

OPSC to close application process for 7276 Medical officer posts tomorrow. Written exam on October 8. Apply at opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will end the application process for 7276 Medical officer posts tomorrow, September 18. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC to Close Applications for 7276 Medical Officer Posts Tomorrow; Exam on October 8

The written examination for the post of Medical Officer will be conducted on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7276 Medical Officer posts. The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years old as of January 1, 2023. The examination fee is exempted for all candidates. Candidates should have an MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India

Selection process: The selection for the post of Medical Officer will be on the basis of a written examination.

OPSC Medical Officers post 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

