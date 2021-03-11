OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday released an official notification for the recruitment of the Post Graduate Teacher under Science Stream in Group B on its official website. The online application process will begin on March 24, 2021.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021. However, the last date for submission of a registered online application is April 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies, out of which, 69 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 54 for ST, 15 for SC, 7 for PwD, and 1 for the SEBC category.

Candidates applying for the posts should have a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 % marks in aggregate. Candidates should also possesss a B.Ed. or its equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹500. The SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

