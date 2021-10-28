Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 335 vacancies on offer, application begins on Nov 8
employment news

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 335 vacancies on offer, application begins on Nov 8

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: OPSC has notified vacancies for 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts, check detailed notification below.
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 335 vacancies of PGT on offer(HT file)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 02:40 PM IST
By Hindustan Times

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts in Government Higher Secondary Schools under the Department of School and Mass Education. The application process will begin on November 8 and the last date to apply is December 7. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC PGT recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

OPSC PPGT recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is 400. Candidates from SC/ST category and persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of the application fee.

OPSC PGT recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on the career assessment and personality test/interview.

OPSC PGT recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from November 8 to December 7.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc opsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tamil Nadu MRB: Apply for Assistant Medical Officer and other posts

Tata Innovation Fellowship registration open, here’s how to apply

UPSESSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Final results declared for all 16 subjects

CGPSC to recruit 641 Medical Specialist posts, registration begins on November 11
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP