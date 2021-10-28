OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 335 vacancies on offer, application begins on Nov 8

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified vacancies for 335 Post Graduate Teacher posts in Government Higher Secondary Schools under the Department of School and Mass Education. The application process will begin on November 8 and the last date to apply is December 7. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OPSC PGT recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 32 years as on January 1, 2021.

OPSC PPGT recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is ₹400. Candidates from SC/ST category and persons with disabilities are exempted from payment of the application fee.

OPSC PGT recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on the career assessment and personality test/interview.

OPSC PGT recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from November 8 to December 7.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below