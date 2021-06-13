Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Recruitment : 351 vacancies for assistant veterinary surgeon on offer
employment news

OPSC Recruitment : 351 vacancies for assistant veterinary surgeon on offer

OPSC Recruitment: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon under the Fisheries and ARD Department.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:57 PM IST
OPSC Recruitment: The registration link for OPSC veterinary assistant surgeon will be activated from June 18. Candidates can apply until July 16.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

OPSC Recruitment: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon under the Fisheries and ARD Department.

The registration link will be activated from June 18. Candidates can apply until July 16.

The candidates can submit the registered application through the official website of OPSC from June 18 to July 23. The posts are temporary and likely to be permanent.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 351 vacancies in the department.

OPSC Recruitment Age limit: 21 to 32 years as of January 1, 2021.

OPSC Recruitment Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent from any recognized university in India or Abroad and should be registered under Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970.

OPSC Recruitment Examination Fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee.

Candidates from SC/ST and PwD ( whose permanent disability is 40% or more ) category are exempted from the examination fee.

OPSC Recruitment Selection process: The selection process for the above-mentioned posts will be based on written examination and Viva Voce Test.

For more details check the notification on the official website of OPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment govt jobs bachelor of veterinary science sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to clip of little girl playing cricket

This iguana ‘loves’ kisses and strawberries, viral video makes people smile

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP