OSSC recruitment 2022: Application begins for recruitment of 7540 teachers

Odisha Staff Selection Commission OSSC begins the application process for the recruitment of 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deadline for the submission of the application form for the posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is January 16, 2023.

OSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7540 vacancies of which 2487 vacancies are for women.

OSSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Direct link to apply

OSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Next, click on "New User"

Register and proceed with application process

Upload all the required document

Submit the application and take the printout for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON