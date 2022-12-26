OSSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 64 Group B posts at www.ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the post of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of OSSC at www.ossc.gov.in till January 23.

OSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Accountant Group B under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

OSSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word Processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Here's the direct link to apply

OSSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Click on “Accountant (ACC)” posts

Register and proceed with the application process

Keep the hard copy for future reference.

